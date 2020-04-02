Eric Brennen Whitaker, 42, of Baltimore, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. Born August 12, 1977 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Joseph and Robin Jennings Whitaker. He was the husband of Jessica Whitaker. Eric worked at Eastern family resource center as a resident assistant but prior to that he was the very first recovery coach for John's Hopkins Bayview OSOP(overdose survivor outreach program). He graduated from Liberty High School in 1995 and was currently enrolled as a student at Baltimore City Community College. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and son. He enjoyed helping people in his field. Eric enjoyed life to the fullest. In addition to his wife, Eric is survived by sons Azariah and Jaxon Whitaker, sister Aften Johnson, nephews Everest Whitaker and Joseph Miles and mother -in-law and father-in-law Jodie and Lou DiBartolomeo. He was preceded in death by brother Jay Whitaker. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg , MD is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 2, 2020