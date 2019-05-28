Erin Marie Connor Kelly, 58, of Taneytown, MD passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home. Born December 1, 1960 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Donna (DeCourey) Connor. She was the wife of the late David Eugene Kelly, her self-professed soulmate. He preceded her in death in 2013. Erin is survived by her sister, Stephanie Middleton and husband Steven; step-children, Diana Kelly Ellis and husband Robert of Port Orchard, WA, Ralph David "RD" Kelly and wife Tonia of Texas, and Martin Franklin Kelly and wife Debbie of Fayetteville, PA; step-grandsons, Colton, Sean, Dylan, Brendon, Ralph and Luke.In accordance with Erin's wishes, there will be no memorial service. A private graveside committal will be held at Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery on Thursday, May 30th. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158 or to the s Project, 4899 Belfort Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Published in Carroll County Times on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary