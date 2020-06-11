Erma Elizabeth Frock Groft, 98, of Westminster, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Golden Crest Assisted Living. Born June 28, 1921 on Uniontown Road, she was the daughter of the late Ethel Romaine Eckard Frock and Elmer Edwin Frock. She was the wife of the late William Howard Groft who preceded her in death in 1997. They had been married for 56 years. Erma graduated from Westminster High School in 1938 and from Baltimore Business School in 1939. She grew up in the family business which began as Victor Farm Dairy, actually the first dairy in the county to produce pasteurized milk. The farm later became known to everyone as Frock's Sunnybrook Farm. Beginning in 1938, Frock's became a recreational facility with its picnic groves, olympic-sized swimming pool, and numerous banquet halls. Erma was manager of the facility. She also retired in food services from the Carroll County Board of Education. Erma was a member of the first Girl Scout troop in Westminster and worked with scouting in many capacities. She was a member of the Door-to-Virtue Order of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years and a life member of the VFW auxiliary. She was also a member of the Westminster Fire Department Auxiliary and of the Carroll County Historical Society. Erma belonged to St. Paul's United Church of Christ where she was one of the oldest living members. Erma enjoyed traveling with her husband. Their travels included Switzerland, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, Bermuda, and many cruises. She also enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing cards, and watching the Orioles and the Ravens. She loved visiting Cape May, NJ and vacationed there for 48 consecutive years. But above all, she loved her family. Erma is survived by two daughters, Judith Zechman and her husband, Paul, of Butler, PA. and Carole Barnes and her husband, Larry, of Cape May, NJ; one son, William Randolph "Randy" Groft and his wife, Diane, of Westminster; six grandchildren, Susan (Robert) Hagarty, Amy (Terry) Young, Christopher (Janet) Barnes, Caron (Patrick) Drop, Ashley (Kevin) Graff, and Ryan (Lauren) Groft. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kylie, Brayden, Aliyah, Garrett, Renee, Olivia, Ava, Nathan and Madison. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The family will welcome friends on Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. A private graveside service will be officiated by the Reverend Marty Kuchma for the immediate family at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held for Erma at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Erma's name to either St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 17 Bond St., Westminster MD 21157 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave.,Westminster MD, 21157 or to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 11, 2020.