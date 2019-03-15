Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma Myers. View Sign

Erma Grace Myers, 98, formerly of Silver Run, died Thurs, March 14, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. She was the widow of Robert W. Myers who predeceased her in July 2011. Born Dec 15, 1920 in Gettysburg, Grace was the daughter of the late Earl & Sarah (Sachs) Reaver. She was a homemaker. Surviving are her daughter Phyllis Koch & Donald; granddaughters: Karah Alexis & Frantz, Dannah Card & Eric Busey; her great granddaughters: Nina and Dara Bucey-Card and her sister-in-law Charlotte Fink. Grace was predeceased by her twin sister, E. Hope King. Grace was a member of St. Mary's UCC, Silver Run. She enjoyed gardening, both vegetable and flower, crafts and helping on committees at her church.Memorial Service is Saturday, March 23, at 11 A.M. at St. Mary's UCC, Silver Run with The Rev. Eric Marstellar officiating. The family will receive family and friends an hour before the service at church. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's UCC, 1441 E. Mayberry Rd., Westminster, MD 21158.

