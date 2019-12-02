Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Beck. View Sign Service Information Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 (410)-795-2299 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home 6028 Sykesville Road Sykesville , MD 21784 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest William 'Ernie" Beck, Jr., 81 of Catonsville, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at the home of his son Scott. Born October 30, 1938 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Ernest William Beck Sr. and Myrtle "Tutie" Virginia Latchford Beck. He grew up in the southwest Baltimore neighborhood of Irvington. While growing up in Irvington, he was actively involved in sports and earned the nickname of the "Mouse" due to his speed and agility. Then, as he grew older, his friends elevated that nickname to the "Rat". He lovingly displayed that nickname on his license plate with his adored neighborhood. The license plate read: IRVRAT. His father owned a local tavern in Lansdowne called Ernie's Tavern. He often worked alongside his brothers and his father at the tavern. He attended Polytechnic Institute in Baltimore, then graduated from the University of Maryland College Park. After graduating from college, he worked as an industrial engineer before becoming a salesman at Locke Insulator near Hanover Street in Baltimore. He married Clorinda Jean Di Paolo. Later, he joined Rolling Road Country Club where he enjoyed golf and tennis. In 1992, he and his brothers and mother helped his sons open E.W. Beck's Restaurant & Pub on Main Street in Sykesville. The restaurant was named after him, his father, and great grandfather. In his retirement, he assisted his sons at Beck's. Many of the staff and customers lovingly called him the "Big E". He is survived by son Brian William Beck, son Joseph Scott Beck and his wife Rachael, brothers John Latchford and George William Beck and grandchildren Hayley McClain, Conner William, Casey Scott, Molly Mae and Aidan Joseph. Funeral services an interment will be private. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. In lieu of flowers, sympathies may be expressed in the form of contributions to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or

