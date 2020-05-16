Essie Jean Knott, 93, of Westminster, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, Lawrence John Knott, in 2015. Born on January 22, 1927 in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lela Burchett Boone and John Robert Boone. She was predeceased by her sister, Myrtle Blanche Price and two brothers, Robert John and Thomas Ray, as well as her great grandson Jaxson Tyler Stella. She is loved and survived by daughter Susan Meyers of Finksburg, son-in-law Gary Meyers of Westminster, grandchildren Jennifer Brockdorff and husband Scott Joyner, Ginger Angell and husband Collin, Meghan Meyers Stella and husband David and great-grandchildren Brett and Cassidy Brockdorff, Maxwell Angell and Anthony and Violet Stella. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Essie retired in 1984 from L. Grief Bros in Baltimore as a Key Punch Operator. She and her husband moved to Westminster where she dedicated her retirement to taking care of her granddaughters. She is known by friends and family for her paper thin Christmas sugar cookies. She attended Westminster Baptist Church and was an animal lover. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.



