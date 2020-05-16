Essie Jean Knott
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Essie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Essie Jean Knott, 93, of Westminster, died Monday, May 11, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 69 years, Lawrence John Knott, in 2015. Born on January 22, 1927 in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lela Burchett Boone and John Robert Boone. She was predeceased by her sister, Myrtle Blanche Price and two brothers, Robert John and Thomas Ray, as well as her great grandson Jaxson Tyler Stella. She is loved and survived by daughter Susan Meyers of Finksburg, son-in-law Gary Meyers of Westminster, grandchildren Jennifer Brockdorff and husband Scott Joyner, Ginger Angell and husband Collin, Meghan Meyers Stella and husband David and great-grandchildren Brett and Cassidy Brockdorff, Maxwell Angell and Anthony and Violet Stella. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Essie retired in 1984 from L. Grief Bros in Baltimore as a Key Punch Operator. She and her husband moved to Westminster where she dedicated her retirement to taking care of her granddaughters. She is known by friends and family for her paper thin Christmas sugar cookies. She attended Westminster Baptist Church and was an animal lover. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or Carroll County Humane Society, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved