Mrs. Estalene Kathryn Gordon Clark, 93, of Glenelg, MD, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Randolph S. Clark. They were married for 58 years. Born in Needmore, PA on January 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Morgan W. and Carrie Kathryn Kershner Gordon. Estalene was a graduate of Warfordsburg High School in PA. She then went to Washington, DC and was employed at the FBI, C & P Telephone and the Naval Yard. She left the Department of the Navy to start her family, to be a great prayer warrior and mother. She enjoyed her church family, flowers and being outdoors. She was a member of the Church of the Open Door, Westminster, MD. Surviving are her sons, Paul G. Clark and wife Kathy, of Frederick, MD and Mark C. Clark and wife Lori, of Mercersburg, PA, two sisters, Margaret McCray, of Warfordsburg and Louise C. Welsh, of Jacksonville, FL,four grandchildren, Carrie S. Clark, Andrea S. Hendershot and Travis, Christie B. Nam and John, Aaron T. Clark and Ashley, three great grandchildren, Mason, Mackenzie and Micah and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Alice McKee and brother, Bill Gordon The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. Memorial services will be held at 1 p. m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the South End Baptist Church, Frederick. Interment will be at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Viers Mill Road, Rockville, MD 20853. Those wishing to attend will meet inside the main entrance.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Open Door, 550 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157, or to Gilchrist of Howard County, 5537 Twin Knolls Road, Suite 433, Columbia, MD 21045 or to South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at

106 East Church Street

Frederick , MD 21701

