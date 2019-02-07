Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eternity Rose Emge, 9 years old and a fourth grader at Mechanicsville Elementary School, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home in Sykesville. Born in Towson on August 17, 2009, Eternity was the beloved daughter of Kelly April Blodgett Emge and Ryan James Emge. Eternity is also survived by her siblings, Jaylin and Adrianna Emge. She will be greatly missed by her grandparents; Douglas and Carol Blodgett of Westminster and James and Monica Emge of Finksburg; great-grandparents James and Cornelia Blodgett of Westminster, Wayne and Nancy Emge of Florida and "Mommy Honey" of Georgia; aunts and uncles Amber and Ryan Redmond, Joe and Brittany Blodgett, and Jeremy Emge; and many other loving family members. She absolutely adored her family and delighted in helping them. Eternity loved to play games with her family and friends and will be missed by her classmates and teachers at Mechanicsville Elementary School. Eternity was a singer, a gymnast, a dancer and a swimmer. Most of all, she loved taking long showers and singing the entire time. She only stopped singing when the hot water ran out. Eternity loved life. She was predeceased by her brother Rylee Emge. Eternity's family will receive friends on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Doug Newton officiating. Donations to help defray funeral expenses would be appreciated and can be directed to the family in care of Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

