1/
Ethel Morrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel P. Morrison, age 87 of Aspers, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. She was born Saturday, October 22, 1932 in Winfield, MD, the daughter of the late Maurice T. and Mary V. (Duvall) Poole. Ethel was a homemaker for most of her life. She is survived by her husband, Howard W. Morrison, to whom she was married for 62 years She is also survived by two daughters, Mary S. and husband Allen Compton of the eastern shore of Maryland, Judith A. Avara of Hawaii; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Hallie M. Martin of Thurmont, MD, Catherine Reaver and Wanda Smith both of Sykesville, MD, Evelyn Muller of Westminster, MD and one brother, Ernest E. Poole of Wharton, MD. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa E. Brutcher, two sisters and five brothers. Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Services will be held at the discretion of the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
(717) 677-8215
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved