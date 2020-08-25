Ethel Morrison

Ethel P. Morrison, age 87 of Aspers, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. She was born Saturday, October 22, 1932 in Winfield, MD, the daughter of the late Maurice T. and Mary V. (Duvall) Poole. Ethel was a homemaker for most of her life. She is survived by her husband, Howard W. Morrison, to whom she was married for 62 years She is also survived by two daughters, Mary S. and husband Allen Compton of the eastern shore of Maryland, Judith A. Avara of Hawaii; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Hallie M. Martin of Thurmont, MD, Catherine Reaver and Wanda Smith both of Sykesville, MD, Evelyn Muller of Westminster, MD and one brother, Ernest E. Poole of Wharton, MD. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa E. Brutcher, two sisters and five brothers. Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Services will be held at the discretion of the family.



