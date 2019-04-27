Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Etta Heird. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Etta Ruth Heird, 92, of Hampstead, passed away on Thursday April 25, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living, Hampstead. Born August 2, 1926 in Hampstead, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Etta (Bankard) Buchman. She was the wife of the late Jesse Willard Heird. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and American Legion Post 200 Auxillary. Surviving are sons, Jesse S. Heird and wife Sandra of Finksburg and Steven B. Heird of York, PA; grandchildren William, Jonathan, Andrew and Grace Heird and Scott, Nicholas and Sean Placide and a sister Martha V. Brauning; predeceased by brothers, Charles R. Buchman, Eugene R. Buchman and brother-in-law Gary Brauning. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 29, 2019, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 S. Main St., Hampstead, MD. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wesley United Methodist Church, Hampstead, with a reception to follow at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Wesley United Methodist church, 3239 Carrollton Road, Hampstead, MD 21074 or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

