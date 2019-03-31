Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Joseph Perry Sr.. View Sign

Eugene Joseph "Gene" Perry, Sr., 87, of Westminster passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lorien Taneytown. Gene was the beloved husband for 63 years of Gloria Joan Stranovsky Perry. Gene was born on February 19, 1932 in Baltimore to the late John and Gertrude Kruszewski Perry. He was a Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. Gene was a machinist, employed by Crown Cork and Seal until his retirement in 1992.In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his two children; son Eugene Joseph "Gene" Perry, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Millsboro, DE and daughter Patricia Wellman and her husband Jeff of Westminster. He also leaves 5 grandchildren; Lynne Kenton and husband Fletcher, Nicholas Perry, Andrew Perry, Sean Wellman and Delaney Wellman. Gene was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. He was a member of the American Legion – Post 183 Parkville and MARCO (Maryland Hunting & Fishing Club). Gene was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors, listening to the birds singing and enjoying the flowers. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Gene's family will welcome visitors on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk.Online condolences may be offered to the family at





Eugene Joseph "Gene" Perry, Sr., 87, of Westminster passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Lorien Taneytown. Gene was the beloved husband for 63 years of Gloria Joan Stranovsky Perry. Gene was born on February 19, 1932 in Baltimore to the late John and Gertrude Kruszewski Perry. He was a Veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. Gene was a machinist, employed by Crown Cork and Seal until his retirement in 1992.In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his two children; son Eugene Joseph "Gene" Perry, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Millsboro, DE and daughter Patricia Wellman and her husband Jeff of Westminster. He also leaves 5 grandchildren; Lynne Kenton and husband Fletcher, Nicholas Perry, Andrew Perry, Sean Wellman and Delaney Wellman. Gene was a member of St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. He was a member of the American Legion – Post 183 Parkville and MARCO (Maryland Hunting & Fishing Club). Gene was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved being outdoors, listening to the birds singing and enjoying the flowers. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Gene's family will welcome visitors on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, 7401 German Hill Road, Dundalk.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pritts Funeral Home

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

410-848-7533 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close