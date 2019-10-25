|
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
Eva Dolores Leese, 97, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her residence. Born on October 8, 1922 in Westminster, MD, she was the daughter of the late LeRoy Earl and Mary Belle Zepp Hunt. She was the wife of the late Sterling Brown Leese who passed away in 1986. Years ago she worked at Westminster Opera House Sewing Factory. In 1955, Sterling and Eva opened Hilltop Service Station, a gathering stop for local farmers, etc., "loafers" as she called them, to discuss world matters. She also helped alongside her husband with his auctions. Together they started and held an annual Good Friday consignment auction at the station beginning in 1959 until 1986 when Sterling passed. She was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Eva was known for her quick wit and words of wisdom. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family, who were very important to her. She is survived by her daughter: Judith L. Green and friend Steve of Westminster, MD, grandchildren: Leesa Green of Westminster, MD, and Bryan Green of Manchester, MD, great grandchildren: Bradley Murray, Brayden Green, and Austyn Green, and a sister in law: Ethel M. Hunt of Westminster, MD. She was predeceased by a brother: Earl Stephen Hunt. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, October 24, from 6 – 8 pm, and on Friday, from 10 - 11 am at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102, where a funeral service will be held at 11 am, officiated by Rev. Charles Marshall. Interment to follow in Leisters Church Cemetery, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, PO Box 739, Manchester, MD 21102, or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 25, 2019
