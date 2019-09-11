Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
1932 - 2019
Evaleen Gay Sweitzer Obituary
Evaleen Gay Sweitzer, age 87, of Williamsport, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV. Born May 6, 1932 in Mabie, WV, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Olie Rowan. She was the wife of the late Joe Sweitzer. Her survivors include her son, Michael Elza of Richmond, VA; daughter, Lesa Summers and her fiancé Kenneth White of Martinsburg, WV; stepson, Michael Sweitzer and his fiancée Renee Sweeney of Bel Air; sister, Edith Wagner of Virginia Beach, VA; brother Delbert Rowan, Jr. and his wife Bernice of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Melissa Williams, Michael John Elza, Gillian Summers, Robert Summers, Jr. and Nichole Sweitzer; also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 11am to 1pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A graveside service will follow on Thursday at 1:30pm at Springfield Cemetery, 7300 Spout Hill Road, Sykesville.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 11, 2019
