Evan A. Hipsley, Sr. Evan A. Hipsley, Sr., age 80, of Sykesville, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at home. Born August 7, 1938, in Frederick, MD he was the son of the late Evan A. Hipsley and Violet Virginia Rowley Hipsley Barnes. He was the husband of Joan P. Dawson Hipsley, his wife of 56 years. Evan retired from the former LaFarge Quarries. He served in the US Army from 1956-65 as a Staff Sergeant. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and the beach, working around the yard, NASCAR, telling jokes and especially spending time talking to his family and friends. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughters-in-law, Evan A., Jr. and Susan Hipsley of Pensacola, FL and Ryan M. and Bernadine Hipsley of Nolanville, TX; sisters, Michelle Barnes Hopkin of NC, Katuria Springer of Sykesville, Dorothy Lee deWilde of DE and Faith Gregory of Chincoteague, VA; brother, Scott Barnes granddaughter, Laurie M. Cohn and her fiancé Christopher Bodmer of Rocky Ridge; son-in-law, Russ Cohn and his wife Sandy of Westminster; and brother-in-law, Joel Dawson of Westminster. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Patricia A. Cohn who died in 1997. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10am. Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered at WWW.HAIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM Published in Carroll County Times on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary