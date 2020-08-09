Evans Murphy Brown, 97, of Manchester, formerly of Westminster, passed away August 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of Lottie E. (Krout) Brown and they were married for 74 years. Born in White Hall, he was the son of the late John I. and Florence M. (Ford) Brown. He proudly served in WWII with the U.S. Army and was in the Battle of the Bulge. Evans had worked for the Carroll County Public Schools (Board of Education), he operated a dairy farm for many years, and had worked at the former Balt. Transit Authority early in his career. Surviving in addition to his wife are four sons, Duane (Barbara) Brown, Mark Brown, Kevin Brown, and Darryl (Donna) Brown; 6 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; 11 great great grandchildren; 5 great great great grandchildren. Evans was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia A. Baumgardner, a grandson, Brian Howard, and a great grandchild, Michael Harris. He was the last of his immediate family. Services and interment are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
