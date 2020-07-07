Evelyn Anna (Schisler) Markulik, 93, of Westminster passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. She was the spouse of the late Frank J. Markulik who predeceased her in 1994. Born on December 18, 1926 in Baltimore, Evelyn was the daughter of the late George P. and Josephine (Garrity) Schisler. Evelyn started work as a telephone operator and ended her career as a bookkeeper for London Fog. She was a wonderful seamstress, making many of her own clothes. She also won many blue ribbons for her crocheted doolies and afghans. Evelyn loved making doll clothes for American Girl dolls for her relatives and children of her friends. Surviving her are son, Vernon Hart, and companion Fran; brothers Bernard (Katherine) Schisler; Vernon (Catherine) Schisler, and sister Thelma Burns. Also survived by stepdaughters Mary J. "Jackie" Ingrassia and husband Vince, and Catherine F. "Kay" Schaeck; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by brothers, George P. Schisler, Jr. and Walter Schisler; sisters, Mary B. Redel and Rosena Greensfelder; and stepdaughter Julia Punte. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. Her funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10th at 10 am at the funeral home. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore, MD at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.