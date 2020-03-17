Evelyn Lorraine Biden, 85, of Westminster, MD passed away on March 15, 2020. Born November 22, 1934 in Baltimore County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Warren Elsworth Harris and Miriam (Cummings) Harris. She was a member of Mt Zion United Methodist Church and a Lady Elk at Westminster Elk Lodge # 2277. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents: husband, Joseph R. Biden, Sr. and son, Gary Lee Biden. Evelyn is survived by her son, Joseph Randle Biden, Jr. and wife Trudy of Conway, SC; two grandchildren: Bobby Biden, Elizabeth Custer; great-grandson Kaleb Custer and sister, Doris Jane Long of Finksburg, MD. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Rd, Finksburg, MD. A service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc, 292 Stone Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 or Mt Zion UMC, 3006 Old Westminster Pike, Finksburg, MD 21048 Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 17, 2020