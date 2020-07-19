1/1
Evelyn Diane Farace
1942 - 2020
Evelyn Diane Farace, age 77, of Sykesville passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Carroll Hospice's Dove House, Westminster, MD. Born September 25, 1942, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late William Campbell and Dolly Wootton Campbell. She was the wife of the late Samuel J. Farace who died in 2016. Diane had been a homemaker for most of her life. She loved horses, her dogs and spending time with her family. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Samuel J., Jr. and Nicole Farace of Littlestown, PA; grandchildren: Christopher Pickett and wife Marijo of Sykesville and Caymen Farace of Hanover, PA; great-grandchildren Lauralai and Lillian Pickett of Sykesville and siblings: Donald Campbell and wife Kay, Robing Magers and husband Mike, Susan Campbell, Cheryl Iler and husband Jim, Janet Harmon and husband Ken and Kimberly Campbell Birnbaum. She was predeceased by her daughter Denise Farace who died in 2002. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 9am at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Road, Eldersburg. Masks and social distancing will be required at the cemetery.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Lake View Memorial Park
