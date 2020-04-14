|
|
Evelyn Rohmann Foley, 96, of Carroll County, MD, died peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born July 18, 1923 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Charles Rohmann and the late Johanna (Czwikla) Rohmann. She was the devoted wife of the late James Simpson "Jim" Foley, to whom she was married for almost 60 years. He passed December 22, 2004. Evelyn was a Medical Secretary Editor with the United States Government during her working years. After retirement, she attended the University of Maryland, where she earned two Bachelor's degrees. She was a committed Christian who enjoyed corresponding with family, friends and neighbors, reading poetry, gardening, playing piano, cooking and reading the newspaper, especially the Food Section. She was a fan of the Washington Capitals. She felt at home in "God's Country" under the Carolina Blue Sky during her many trips to NC in recent years. Surviving are her daughter, Mary Johanna Harrison and husband Charles Harrison, Sr. of Hagerstown, MD; sons, Patrick Foley and wife Bonnie of Marathon, FL, Richard W. Foley of Sharps, VA and Mary Kay Foley of Chester, MD, and John Foley and wife Debra of Kent Island, MD; sisters-in-law, Fran Rohmann of Gallatin, TN, and Betty Rohmann of Wayzata, MN; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren of San Antonio, TX, Mount Pleasant, MD, Reston, VA, Merritt Island, FL, and Union Bridge, MD. She was predeceased by daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Morris and son-in-law, Ernie Morris; sisters, Elfriede Pentek and Johanna Rohmann; and brothers, Charles, Richard and Walter Rohmann. Due to the current national health crisis, a private graveside service will be held at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA, where Evelyn will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Jim and daughter Ginny. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster, MD. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 14, 2020