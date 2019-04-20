Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn "Bonnie" Jones. View Sign

Evelyn "Bonnie" Yvonne Jones, 86, of Westminster, MD, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at Brightview Senior Living. Born on December 18, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles Stanley Michael and Kathryn Dougherty Michael. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Richard Jones, her son, Russell Jones, her great-granddaughter, Emma Hensel, and her brother, Stanley Michael. Bonnie was a loving mother and friend who graciously welcomed everyone into her home. She was a member of Westminster Church of the Brethren and an active member of the Lady Elks Lodge #2277. She was an avid bridge player throughout her life and achieved the prestigious designation of Life Master. Her hobbies included watching tennis, playing bingo, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.She is survived by children and spouses: Raymond A. Jones and wife, Debbie, of Salisbury, MD, Linda Y. Haugh and husband, Jeffrey, of Westminster, and Ronald A. Jones and wife, Lori, of Aston, MD; grandchildren: Michael and Stephen Jones, Justin Haugh and wife, Sarah, Brandon Haugh and wife, Jessica, Tiffany Kelly and husband, Christopher, Teal Hensel and husband, Jay, and R.J Jones.; and great-grandchildren: Lucy, Lola, Mason, Savannah, Lainey, Colton, Emery, Adelyn and Lily.The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of the memorial service at 10 AM, at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster, MD, with Rev. Vernon Hallis officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will follow at the Westminster Elks Lodge #2277, 538 Gorsuch Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Westminster Elks Lodge #2277, 538 Gorsuch Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.

254 E Main St

Westminster , MD 21157

