Evelyn L. Ruby, 79, of Westminster passed away on January 25, 2020 at her son's home in Taneytown, MD. She was born in Baltimore, MD to the late Jess E. and Mae C. (nee Charnock) Taylor. She worked for over 20 years as a custodian with Carroll County Public Schools. Mrs. Ruby is survived by his children Will Ruby, Jr. and his wife Laura of Westminster, MD, Wayne Ruby and his wife Jenny of Taneytown, MD, Richard Ruby and his wife Dottie of Abbottstown, PA and Steve Ruby and his wife Tina of Florida; grandchildren Sara, Ryan, Katie, Ben, Kim, Kelly, Tim, Ashley, Joey and Austin; great grandchildren Logan, Allison, Lucas, Wyatt and Weston; brothers Robert and Joseph Taylor; sister Jessica Cleeton. Predeceased by two sisters June and Marcia and her former husband Willard Ruby, Sr. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5-8pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 10am at the funeral home. Interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Ellicott City, MD. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 29, 2020