Evelyn M. Slaybaugh-Parrish, 83, of Taneytown, MD died peacefully on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Ministries in Emmitsburg. Born July 30, 1936 in Frederick County, MD, she was the daughter of the late George G. and Evelyn (Wilson) Mentzer. She was the wife of Oliver J. Parrish, to whom she was married for 31 years. She was predeceased by her first husband, William A. Slaybaugh, Sr. Evelyn retired from Walmart in Gettysburg, where she was a cashier for 20 years. She was formerly employed at the Cambridge Rubber Factory in Taneytown for 31 years until its closure. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Harney, the Harney Fire Company Ladies' Auxiliary, and the Harney VFW Ladies' Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing Bingo, collecting baskets, shopping and spending time with her family. Surviving, in addition to her husband Oliver, are her sons, William "Bill" Slaybaugh, Jr. and wife Diane of Winter Haven, FL, Michael Slaybaugh and wife Cheryl of Gettysburg, PA, and Steven Slaybaugh and wife Charlene of Taneytown; step-son, Charles Parrish of Taneytown; sisters, Patricia Hively and husband Carroll of Taneytown, and Bernice Walck of Waynesboro, PA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her first husband, Bill, she was predeceased by a brother, Gilson "Jake" Mentzer, and a sister, Frances "Sis" Workman. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, with the Rev. Peter Naschke officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27th at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Evelyn's name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 5918 Conover Rd., Taneytown, MD 21787.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 25, 2019