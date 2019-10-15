Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Mary Thompson, 101, of Westminster, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Dove House. Born April 7, 1918 in Ilchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late James E. Paul, Sr. and Mary (Condon) Paul. She was the wife of the late George W. Thompson. Before retiring she worked as a Teacher's Aide and also as a U.S. Postal employee. She enjoyed reading, walking, camping, crossword puzzles and the beach. She attended Northwest Baptist Church. She is survived by son James H. Thompson and wife Barbara of Westminster; grandchildren Matthew Thompson and wife Stephanie and Meagan Etner and husband Matthew, great-grandchildren Thomas, Christian and Camden Etner and Dylan and Daniel Leyendecker. She was predeceased by a brother James E. Paul, Jr. Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Northwest Baptist Church, 300 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Evelyn Mary Thompson, 101, of Westminster, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Dove House. Born April 7, 1918 in Ilchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late James E. Paul, Sr. and Mary (Condon) Paul. She was the wife of the late George W. Thompson. Before retiring she worked as a Teacher's Aide and also as a U.S. Postal employee. She enjoyed reading, walking, camping, crossword puzzles and the beach. She attended Northwest Baptist Church. She is survived by son James H. Thompson and wife Barbara of Westminster; grandchildren Matthew Thompson and wife Stephanie and Meagan Etner and husband Matthew, great-grandchildren Thomas, Christian and Camden Etner and Dylan and Daniel Leyendecker. She was predeceased by a brother James E. Paul, Jr. Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Northwest Baptist Church, 300 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close