Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. James Fox. View Sign

Francis James "Jimmy" Fox, 81, passed away suddenly on Ash Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home in Anthem, Arizona. Born on October 9, 1937 in Glen Arm, Maryland, he was the son of the late Russell Seiss Fox and Mary Elizabeth Cartzendafner Fox. After 25+ years of various health challenges, his death was not a surprise, but it was a shock. He was the loving husband of Mary Martin Fox for 44 years. She held him as he left to be with the Lord. Surviving him in addition to his wife are children: Charles J. Fox and his wife Kathy of Denver, CO; Mark W. Fox and his wife Kim of Fairview, NC; and David M. Fox and his wife Lori of New River, AZ. Also surviving him are his grandchildren: Jennifer Lynne Fox and her fiancé Caleb Young of Allston, MA; Nicholas James Fox and his loving friend Shayna Wacker of Nashville, TN; Samantha Ashley Fox of Boston, MA; and Christian James and Jesse David Fox of New River, AZ.His siblings were Shirley F. Cox of Manchester, MD; Marvin B. Fox of Parkville, MD; and the late C. Richard Fox of Westminster, MD. Jimmy Fox attended Franklin High School in Reisterstown, MD where he was active in 4H and FFA. Being dyslexic, reading was a challenge so he became a great storyteller. Yet his desire to learn, especially about US and Native American history, pushed him to read more and to enjoy it. Jimmy felt called to preserve his heritage for the grandchildren, so after many years struggling through health issues and challenged by his writing abilities, he wrote and published The Legacy of a Country Boy. His other interests included attending rodeos, traveling throughout the US (including Alaska and Hawaii), taking road trips, and raising/breeding horses, especially Percherons, and raising cattle, guineas, ducks, geese, chickens, goats, hogs, sheep and rabbits. He loved the mountains and he loved the oceans. Jimmy Fox loved his family and friends as well as his dogs. He loved hard and he loved strong; he was faithful and true – this amazing and wonderful man held Jesus in his heart and shared his faith through his actions. A Celebratory Memorial Service will be held on March 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the main campus of Christ's Church of the Valley in Building 400, 7007 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Narrow Gate Ministries, 6080 Mach Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80918; or North Valley Christian Academy BEST Program, 33655 North 27th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85085; or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201; or CCV-Anthem, 39905 N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy, Anthem, AZ 85086-2521.Jimmy's desire was to be cremated and his ashes scattered over Loveland Pass in Colorado. We hope to do that over Father's Day weekend. Using his own words in the last sentence from The Legacy of a Country Boy: "I sure hope that when I cross over that Great Divide, there's a team of horses waiting there for me to drive."

Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close