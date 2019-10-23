Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. Lillian Layman. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 (301)-845-4300 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 View Map Rosary 7:45 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Anthony Shrine 16150 St. Anthony Rd Emmitsburg , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

F. Lillian Layman, age 90, of Union Bridge, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness of vascular dementia. Born July 27, 1929 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late James Oscar and Iva Elizabeth Topper Orndorff. She was the wife of Richard H. Layman, whom she married on April 25, 1959 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. Lillian attended St. Anthony's Catholic Primary School and graduated in 1949 from St. Joseph Catholic High School. Prior to her marriage she worked at Mt. St. Mary's College as a switchboard operator and then became a dedicated mother and farmer's wife. She was a former member of St. Anthony Shrine, Emmitsburg, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown and was currently a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taneytown. She loved gardening, flowers, needlework, sewing, family holiday gatherings and after retirement, traveling with her husband, especially on bus trips. In later years, she enjoyed her mother-daughter excursions. In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Richard A. Layman and wife Christine of Manchester, PA, Lori Himes and husband Todd of Walkersville and Ronald F. Layman and wife Sharon of Union Bridge; 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, Lisa D. Layman and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 2 sisters, Mary Wivell and Helen Fry. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25 at St. Anthony Shrine, 16150 St. Anthony Rd., Emmitsburg, with Deacon John Martin, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount St. Mary's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, October 24 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, where the rosary will be prayed at 7:45 p.m. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute will" at

