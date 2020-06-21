Faith Marie "Faye" Richards, 74, of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Gardens of Gettysburg in Gettysburg, PA, surrounded by her family. Born April 2, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Jackson and the late Louise Irene (Baublitz) Myers. Mrs. Richards had worked as a management assistant with the IRS. She was a member of the auxilliary of American Legion Post 200 in Hampstead; the Loyal Order of Moose, Westminster Lodge #1381; and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed riding the motocycle with her love, Curt, doing Wordsearch puzzles, and spending time with her family. Surviving are her daughter, Donna Jean Richards of Manchester; granddaughter, Ashlee Richards; great-grandson, Ryder Thurston; great-granddaughter, Layla Thurston; the love of her life, Curt Cullison; and her "adopted daughter," Cindy Miller. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Memorial contributions may be sent to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or the Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.