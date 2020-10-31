Faith M. (Glossner) Spriggs, 84, of Westminster, passed away on October 28, 2020 from heart complications. Born March 3, 1936 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Rose (Bloomer) Glossner and Elmer Glossner. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick W. Spriggs. She retired as a bank employee after working 47 years. Faith was devoted to her family and a kind-hearted friend. She would always lend an ear or make time for a good chat. She was a good friend and devoted to her family. She enjoyed nature, camping, word puzzles, a good book, or watching old movies. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Jill Spriggs of Westminster; daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Keith Buck of Johnston, IA; grandchildren Suzanne Spriggs, Brandon Cole and Garrett Buck; sisters Mary Raphel and Lorraine Glossner Tomsik; and nephew Stephen Raphel and wife Tonya. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of your choice
.