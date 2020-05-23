Faye Marie Tracey, 72 of Westminster, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born January 14, 1948, at home in Deer Park and raised in Towson, she was the daughter of the late Richard William and Lillian Josephine (Harman) Dell. Faye desired to come back to Carroll County to live and raise her family. She was a homemaker but had also worked as a receptionist for an optometry office, a manicurist and a nanny. She was very spiritual and religious. Many family members relied on her insight and wisdom, whenever they needed guidance in their lives. She was known as the family matriarch. She loved studying her bible, gardening, crocheting and being outdoors. Surviving Faye are her daughters, Michelle Leigh Tracey of Westminster and Teresa Marie Roman (Kevin), sister Evelyn Dolores Schaeffer of Patapsco and brother Carroll Dell (Joyce) of Littlestown, PA. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Faye was predeceased by siblings Edward Lee Dell, Melvin Victor Dell, Phyllis Pearl Carico and Lillian Eleanor Dell. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm and 5 to 7 pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 25th, 10:00 am at the funeral home with Carroll Hospice Chaplain, Rev. Arthur Monroe, Jr. officiating. Social distancing measures and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Faye's memory to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store