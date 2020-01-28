Felton Alphonso Peacher, Jr., 81, of Randallstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Seasons Hospice of Sinai Hospital. Born on May 31, 1938 in Virginia, he was the son of the late Felton Alphonso Sr., and Flora Edna McClary Peacher. He was one of ten siblings – seven sisters, and two brothers. Years ago, Felton owned and operated his own Taxi Cab Service. He was a talented musician, and especially loved playing the guitar and the piano. He fell in love with the west and enjoyed western movies, cowboys, and country western dancing. Surviving him are children: Cynthia Long and husband Brian, and Brad Peacher and wife Tina, grandchildren: Stephanie, Bradley, and Jennifer, great grandchildren: Eli, Lucas, and Violet, and former wife: Nancy Peacher. He was predeceased by a grandchild: Christopher. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, from 10 am – 12 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will begin at 12 pm. Interment to follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 28, 2020