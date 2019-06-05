Fern Hesson Snyder, 86, of Upperco, Maryland, passed away early Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law.Born March 10, 1933 in Cranberry, MD, he was the son of the late John J. and Emma M. (Hesson) Snyder. Twice married he was predeceased by his first wife, Janet L. (Martin) Snyder in 1997, and is survived by his second wife, Maria Snyder.Fern was a vegetable farmer, residential building contractor and master carpenter for many years. He took great pride in everything he did and was well known as a "Jack-of-all-trades". He was a very hard worker and for the past 18 years up until his recent illness loved working as a Christmas tree farmer at Davidson Christmas Tree Farm in Upperco. He was an affiliate member of the MD Christmas Tree Association. He loved spending time with his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Fern Lee Snyder (Dawn) of Westminster, Robert Eugene Snyder (Jeanette) of Taneytown, Barbara Jean Amoss (Larry) of Taneytown, and Judy Davidson (Bruce) of Upperco; step-son, John Peter Ortega of Upperco; grandchildren, Jen Haines (Reggie), Judy Wolfe (Aaron), Robbie Sprinkle (Angie), Kari Harmel (Michael), Mike Amoss, Bobbie Snyder, Nick Davidson (Carrie), and Jessie Snyder (Sydney); several step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by daughter, Wilma D. Sprinkle; son, Michael Allen Snyder; and siblings, Merle Perkins, J. Ross, John E., Rea R., Mary E., Francis E., and Curvin W. Snyder.The family requests that visitors come to honor Fern as he would have liked in casual dress on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday, June 7th from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster with the Rev. Jeffrey Odom officiating. Burial will follow in Kriders U.C.C. Cemetery in Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary