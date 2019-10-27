Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern I. Hines. View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 (301)-845-4300 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Hartzler Funeral Home 404 South Main Street Woodsboro , MD 21798 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Friday, October 25, 2019, Fern Hines, loving wife to George and mother to four, passed away at the age of 74. Fern (Stevens) Hines was born March 13, 1945 in Frederick, MD to Paul and Charlotte Mae (Turner) Stevens. Fern married George James Hines on March 16, 1962, a union that lasted 57 years. Fern is preceded in death by their son, George James Hines Jr. (Jim). Surviving, along with her husband George, are children, Lydia Downs (John), Steven Hines (Kim Stice) and Stacey Karnes (Clay Derexson); grandchildren, Adam Harvey (Caity), Heather Tyeryar (Josh), James Hines (Chelsea), Michael Myers (Carissa), Liam Karnes and Layla Derexson; great grandchildren, Colton, Josslyn,, Christian, Logan and Mila; siblings, Paulette Hooper (Robert), Nancy Elliot (Harry) and Ellis Stevens and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Genesis Healthcare for the care given to their Mom during the last few months and the support provided to the family. Fern spent her life working beside George on their farm. George and Fern were awarded Frederick County Farm Family of the Year in 1997. When not working on the farm, Fern was an advocate for the agricultural industry, especially youth involvement in agriculture, dairy cattle and 4-H. Fern was a staple at the various local 4-H dairy shows and county fairs, supporting all youths. Fern was a 4-H leader for multiple clubs, active in the MD Jersey Club and established the MD/VA/WV Junior Milking Shorthorn Club. Fern was also an active community leader, volunteering as an election judge, serving on the Frederick County Planning and Zoning Committee for numerous years and being an active member of the Johnsville Ruritan Club, the Frederick County Homemakers Club and the Linganore Grange. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, with Rev. Scott Linton, pastor of the Union Bridge Church of the Brethren, officiating. Interment will follow in Rocky Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29. In lieu of flowers the family would like to encourage everyone to donate to the Johnsville Ruritan Scholarship Fund (a fund very near and dear to Fern's heart), Attn: Bobby Grossnickle, 11015 Keymar Rd., Woodsboro, MD 21798. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

