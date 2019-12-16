|
Flora Mae Hamshey (nee Anderson), age 96, of Westminster, MD passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Dove House in Westminster, MD. She was born October 15, 1923 in Frederick, MD the daughter of the late Adolphus & Lillian Anderson (nee Taylor). She was the wife of the late James Bowers, Charles A. Laur, Jr. and Paul S. Hamshey, Jr. Flora was a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed spending time with her family and going to church and playing bingo. She was a member of Bishop Cummins R. E. Church in Catonsville for over 50 years and then moved to LifePoint church in Finksburg, MD. She was also a member of the Christian Women's Club for many years. She is survived by her children Jim Laur & wife Joanne, Nelson Laur & wife Ann, Chuck Laur & wife Carla, John Laur & wife Yvette, Scott Hamshey & wife Shannon, Kathy Mintzer & husband Dave, Jackie Harrison & husband Steve, Diane Doyle & husband Mike and Tina Carter. Also Survived by sister Mary Laur; 40 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister Ruth Smith and Brother in law Robert Laur, Jr. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bishop Cummins R.E. Church, 2001 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228 with Rev. Cedric R. Benner officiating. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Cummins R.C. Church and or Carroll Hospice, Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD. 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 16, 2019