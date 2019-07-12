Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence B. Kersey. View Sign Service Information Holy Trinity Episcopal Church 2998 Bay Ave Ocean City, NJ 08226 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Church 2998 Bay ave. Ocean City , NJ View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Church 2998 Bay ave. Ocean City , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Florence Beach Kersey, 91, peacefully departed this life on June 28, 2019 at her home in Ocean City NJ of 12 years. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she will be missed for her steadfastness, wisdom and generosity. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert and his sister Lynne. Surviving are daughter, Karen Tangney, son in law, Jim Tangney, granddaughter Tara Tangney-Hughes and her husband David Hughes, great grandson Dylan Hughes. Niece, Cynthia Perricelli and Eugene Perricelli plus their children and grandchildren. The family is very thankful to Patience and Millie her home caregivers. Florence was born on Sept. 16,1927, and lived most of her early life in NYC with her parents and theUK with her mother. She became a secretary in a major NYC advertising agency. She met her husband, Bob, a musician, in Atlantic City in 1947, married him and gave birth to their only daughter, Karen. They worked in NY and Atlantic City for 4 years after which they moved to the bucolic town of Westminster MD and held careers there until retirement. Florence was very influential in local and state civic groups as the president of the Carroll Co.election Board, and a rep at the MD state election board. In addition, she and Bob were key in starting the Carroll co. Arts Council. She was instrumental in many service groups and dedicated much of her life to helping others-a "Warrior with a Heart of Gold." A Memorial Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church 2998 Bay ave. Ocean City NJ 08226 on Tuesday, July 16. (609)399-1019.Visitation with family will be in the sanctuary at 10:30 AM and service at 11:00. Condolences can be sent at

Published in Carroll County Times on July 12, 2019

