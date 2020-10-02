Florence Hoke Wolfe, aged 92, died on September 29, 2020, in Hanover, PA. She was born May 1, 1928, in Adams County, PA, to Solomon and Grace (Bollinger) Hoke. When she was two years old, the family moved to Bachmans Valley, Westminster, MD. She graduated from Westminster High School. Having married in 1946, Vernon C. Wolfe, (deceased), they had four daughters: Brenda, married to Mahlen Petry, York Springs, PA; Alice, married to Gehrie "Ted" Bair (deceased), Timberville, VA; Melody, married to Thomas Hartman, Columbia, PA; Ruthanne, married to Martin Chamelin, Westminster, MD. Of the many things that she enjoyed, it was her family. She had ten grandchildren: Tara (Petry), married to Peter Andrew Fields, Smithfield, NC; Tanya (Petry), married to Scott Lamo, York Springs, PA; Sara Ashley (Bair), married to Justin Hill, Rockingham, VA; Gehrie "Mac" Bair, married to Melanie (Humphreys), Bridgewater, VA; Ross Bair, married to Julia (Lind), Dakar, Senegal; Austin Hartman, married to Hannelies (Hepler), Martinsville, IN; Johanna (Hartman), married to Zachary Levi, Columbia, PA; Samuel Chamelin, married to Jennie (Lippy), Silver Run, MD; Emily (Chamelin), married to Kevin Hickman, Westminster MD; Zachary Chamelin, married to Rachel (Ford), Salem WV. In addition to the daughters and grandchildren, she is survived by thirty-one great-grandchildren, and a sister, Julia (Hoke) Edwards, Westminster, MD. She loved to entertain, and for forty years, held a Bible study in her home. She loved to embroider, making a quilt for all her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Calvary Bible Church, Hanover, PA, a former member of the Melrose, MD, Homemakers Club, and, for many years, was president of the Westminster Rescue Mission Auxiliary. She was preceded in death, in addition to her husband and parents, by her siblings, George Hoke; Ruth (Hoke) Beeson; Solomon Hoke, married to Nellie (Getty); Fanny (Hoke), married to John Borchers. She will be buried at the convenience of family at Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Bachmans Valley Road, Westminster, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the missionary fund of Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Ave., Hanover, PA 17331. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com