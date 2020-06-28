Florence Gertrude Trageser, 87, of Westminster, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. Born November 15, 1932 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Francis Rutkowski and the late Frances (Kluczynski) Rutkowski. She was the devoted wife of Joseph "Jack" Trageser, to whom she was married for 67 years. Flo was a loving mother and doting grandmother. She was a registered nurse. She will be fondly remembered for her beautiful quilts, her love for card games, and for entertaining friends and family. Surviving, in addition to her beloved husband Jack, are sons, Michael Trageser and wife Susan of Eldersburg, and Steve Trageser and wife Jerriann of Marriottsville; daughter, Mary Jean Short and husband Peter of Pittsford, NY; sister, Dorothy Barnickel of Virginia; grandchildren, Jessica Colligan and husband Daniel, Sarah Smigovsky and husband Jason, Joseph Trageser, Ethan Trageser and wife Kerry, Amy Trageser, and Connor, Abby and Tori Short; great-grandchildren, Dillon, Lucas and Vincent; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Rutkowski. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held for family only at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown with Father John F. Lesnick as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Rd, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 alzfdn.org or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.