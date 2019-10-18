Floyd F. Booth, Jr., 92, of New Windsor, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Dove House. He and his late wife were residents at Carroll Lutheran Village for the last 4 years. Born April 12, 1927 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Marie Ann (Hoover) Booth and Floyd F. Booth, Sr. He was the loving husband of the late L. Catherine Booth who died July 27, 2018. He worked as a self-employed Master Plumber. He was a member of the VFW Molleville Farm Post No. 467 and Grace Lutheran Church. He served in the Navy during World War II. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen Booth Pace and husband Thomas of Silver Spring and Nancy Booth Crews and husband Stephen of New Windsor; a sister Phyllis McClintock of Stevensville, MD; three grandsons Timothy Crews and wife Emily of New Windsor; Daniel Crews and wife Kelley of Sykesville and Benjamin Crews and wife Keri of Westminster; step-grandchildren Sarah Crews, Daniel Pace, Ethan Pace and Abigail Cogman and 4great-grandchildren Harper, Easton, Kallyn and Karlee Crews. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll St., Westminster with Pastors Kevin and Martha Clementson co-officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll St., Westminster, MD 21157 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 18, 2019