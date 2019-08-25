Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Henry Latleif. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Send Flowers Obituary

Floyd Henry Latleif, 88, of Westminster passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Sun Valley at the Meadows Assisted Living. Floyd was born on April 18, 1931 in Silver Spring to the late John H. and Esther (Brown) Latleif. He was the longtime companion of the late Annie Beall, who predeceased him in 1996.He was the owner of Burtonsville Auto Body and Paint Shop in Burtonsville, Maryland. Floyd was a member of the Frederick Moose Lodge 371. He enjoyed singles dances, playing cards, NASCAR, and Ravens Football. Floyd is survived by his son, Ronald F. Latleif of Mount Airy; Sister Annie Tyler of Westminster, niece Sharon Cervenka, nephews Michael Tyler and his wife Patti, and Jeffrey Tyler and his wife Cristal; and many loving great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nephews. He is also survived by Annie Beall's son Clark Beall and his wife Rosie, of Damascus and their daughter Mandy German and her husband Ronnie, and their daughter Sophia; and son Charlie Beall and his wife Debbie and their children Heather, Meaghan and Katie, and grandchildren Hannah, Ben, Emma and Eli. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sisters Hilda Abernathy, Lorraine Huey and Evelyn Gamble; nephews Larry Abernathy, Donald Abernathy, and Robert Johnson, and brother-in-law Charles Tyler. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Floyd at a future date. Cremation services are provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Memorial donations in Floyd's memory may be made to the of Greater Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093

