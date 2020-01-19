Floyd Marlin Staley of Westminster, died on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born July 17, 1958 in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of Patricia Wilhelm Turfle and the late Kenneth M. Staley. He was a 1976 graduate of Westminster High School. Floyd lived in Tampa, FL. for 33 years where he was employed by Gator Gypsum. More recently he was employed by L&W Supply in White Marsh. Floyd was a member of VFW Post 467, Legion Post 31, and the Moose Lodge 1381. He loved football, baseball and the game of golf, especially with his stepdad, James W. (Jim) Turfle. He is survived by twin sons, Zachery of Lincoln, NE and Christopher, St. Paul, MN; sisters, Sheila Staley, Sharon Gruel (husband Jeff), Jena Rinehart (husband Bryan); brothers, Kenneth W. Staley (wife Beth), Bradley Joe Staley, Lyndon Staley (wife Linda), and Jeff Turfle (wife Susan), and nieces and nephews. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 19, 2020