Forrest Leon Griffith, Sr., 72, of Westminster, Maryland died peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at home. Born December 8, 1946 in Macomb, IL he was the son of the late Forrest Elmer Griffith and Evelyn Beryl (Fain) Griffith. He was the husband of Marie A. (Wegner) Griffith. Forrest was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a metal spinner for Kirk-Stief Company in Baltimore. He was a member of the Westminster V.F.W. and American Legion and attended Clearfield Bible Church in Westminster. In addition to his wife he is survived by sons, Forrest L. Griffith, Jr. and Jeremy L. Griffith and wife Nicole; grandsons, Jeremy L. Griffith, Jr. and Jacob M. Griffith. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Clearfield Bible Church, 1303 Old Westminster Pike, Westminster with Pastor Ray Newman officiating. A graveside service and inurnment will be held at a later date in Garrison Forest Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or to the V.F.W., 519 Poole Rd., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 30, 2019