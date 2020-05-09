Mrs. Frances Molesworth Bartlett, 94, died Friday, April 17th, 2020, at the Dove Hospice House, affiliated with Carroll County General Hospital. Frances was a resident at Carroll Lutheran Village, in Westminster, MD, and died after contracting the COVID-19 virus. She was the wife of the late Reverend Walter Raymond Bartlett, who preceded her in death, in November 2001. Born on November 25, 1925, Frances "Little Archie" was the daughter of the late Ardella Hood Molesworth and Archley Raymond Molesworth, a former multi-term Mayor of Mt. Airy, MD, and Frederick County Commissioner. She graduated from Mt. Airy High School in 1942, from Western Maryland College in 1946, and later received her master's degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. After college, Frances served as a Missionary for the United Methodist Church, and taught at the Isabella Thoburn College in Lucknow, India, for 3 ½ years. She then embarked on a career as a schoolteacher, first at the Mount Airy School, in Mt. Airy, MD, at Adirondack Community College, in Queensbury, NY, at the Robert Moton School, the East Middle School and the William Winchester Elementary School, in Westminster, MD., and Sykesville Middle School, in Sykesville, MD. Frances was a retired schoolteacher, having worked for the Carroll County Board of Education for 30 years. She was a life-long member- of the United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher and Youth Choir director in churches her husband pastored. Additionally, Frances received a Governor's Award for her decades-long volunteer work as Director, and finally, Director Emeritus of the Carroll County Food Sunday program. Surviving are her three children, Timothy Ray Bartlett, of Deltona, FL, Cynthia Louise Bartlett-Doney, of Annapolis, MD, and Judith Marie Stultz, of Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving are her five grandchildren – Jared Bartlett of Enola, PA and Katie Bartlett, of Carlisle, PA, twins Noah Thomas Doney and Noel Thea Doney, of Annapolis, MD, Alex Stultz of Myrtle Beach, SC.; and 4 great-grandchildren -Declan, Eli, Dahlia, and Liam, of Carlisle, PA. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ardella Hood Molesworth, her father, Archley Raymond Molesworth, her brother, Raymond Molesworth, three sisters, Olive May Molesworth, Helen Molesworth Glaze, and Katherine Molesworth Pickett. Frances has donated her body to science, and a memorial celebration of her life will be held at Prospect United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy, MD, also at Westminster United Methodist Church, and at the Carroll Lutheran Village, in Westminster MD, once restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus crisis are concluded. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Carroll County Food Sunday.



