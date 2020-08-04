1/1
Frances Blacksten
Frances Irene Blacksten, 94, formerly of Westminster, died Friday, July 31, 2020 in York, SC. Born December 18, 1925 in Unionville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Hatfield and Geneva Smith Hatfield. She was the wife of the late Howard T. Blacksten. Before retiring she was a seamstress at Westminster Knit for 44 years then worked for Admiral Cleaners for 20 years. She was a member of Union Road Baptist Church in Gastonia, NC. She is survived by her daughter Dixie Lee Gouge of Sharon, SC, grandchildren Vickie Auten and husband Sean, Jack Gouge wife Brea, Dawn Patrick and husband Randy, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Union Road Baptist Church, 103 Summer Place, Gastonia, NC 28056.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
