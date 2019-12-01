Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances C. Kane. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Rosary 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Catholic Church 43 Monroe Street Westminster , MD View Map Burial 2:30 PM Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Garrison Forest Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Curran Kane, 92, of Westminster, MD died at Carroll Lutheran Village on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1927 in Malden, MA and raised in Lowell, MA. She was the daughter of the late James W. and Anastasia B. Curran. Frances was the devoted wife of the late John Kane, to whom she was married to for 57 years. Frances graduated from St. John School of Nursing in Lowell, MA in 1948 and was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She met John in Baltimore during a nursing rotation at Seton Institute. Frances worked at St. Agnes Hospital as a Team Leader for 16 years and for the Health Care Finance Administration as a Senior Program Analyst for 14 years. She received numerous awards, including Secretary Margaret Heckler's award for Exceptional Achievement. Upon retiring, she became Service Officer for the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, President of the St. John Wisdom Club, was elected to the St. John Parish Council, a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Bible study. In 2005, she and her husband, John, moved to Carroll Lutheran Village where she was very proactive. She was appointed to the CLV Board of Trustees, served as Vice President of the Friends of the Village for a short time, a member of the HR Committee, Community Advisory Committee, and Chairman of the Health Care Committee. She is survived by her sister, Ann Louise Le Colst, of Windham, NH, and brother and sister-in-law Bob and Maureen Curran of Lowell, MA. She is also survived by four sons, Paul and his wife Joan of Ellicott City, MD, David and friend Jessica Hitch of Westminster, MD, Daniel and wife Coleen of Ellicott City and James of Howard County, MD. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren, Diane Brumfield (Jared), Andrew (Melissa), Matthew, Emma (Joe), Stephen, David (Christina), Michael (Katie), Mark (Lauren), and Jameson. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren Hunter, Kole, and Chase Brumfield, Abigail and Ryan Kane, Molly and Isla Kane, and Maxine Keen (Zoey). The family will receive friends at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 (the rosary will be led by the family at 4pm) and 6 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster. Burial will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 2:30pm at Maryland Veterans Cemetery at Garrison Forest. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to either St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Ave., Westminster MD 21157; Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster MD 21158; or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 1, 2019

