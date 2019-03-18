Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Duttera. View Sign

Frances Louise Hoover Duttera, 92, of Littlestown went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 16, at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was the loving wife of James W. Duttera for 60 years; he passed to heaven on May 14, 2007.Born February 19, 1927 in Littlestown, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Madeline Masonheimer Hoover and foster daughter of the late Brooks and Lillie Trostle Shryock. She was a 1945 graduate of Littlestown High, worked for Sylvia Garments and later worked with her husband in his electrical business. Frances is survived by her two sons, David A. Duttera and friend Marcia of Littlestown and Steven A. Duttera and friend Sue of Hanover; Seven Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren, daughter in law Sandra Dehoff and many nieces and nephews. Frances was predeceased by her oldest son Ronald Duttera and her sisters Beth "Betty" Bowers and Ruth Ellen Bollinger. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God in Littlestown since 1978. She loved her family dearly and she loved the Lord and reading the Bible. She also loved putting puzzles together, word search books and going to workshops at her Church. She made necklaces out of Church bulletins which she really enjoyed. Funeral service is Friday, March 22, at 11 A.M. at Bethel Assembly of God with Rev. Richard Ritenour and Rev. Garry Shaeffer officiating. There will be a viewing from 2-4 and 6-8 on Thursday, March 21, at Little's funeral Home, Littlestown. Interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Contributions have been asked to go to her Church at 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown PA 17340 or The Dove House, 292 Stoner Rd., Westminster MD., 21157. Online condolences may be shared on

