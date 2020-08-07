Frances Elizabeth Miller, age 69 of Sabillasville, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home. Born January 8, 1951 in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Thomas Staubitz and the late Dorothy Frances Redmond Staubitz. She was the wife of Steven Eugene Miller of Sabillasville. She had been a nursing assistant. She enjoyed karaoke. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children Chad Tober and spouse Shane Sullivan, Chet Tober and spouse Dawn Tober, Dale Tober and spouse Cheryl Tober, and Tracy Tober, sisters Gloria Ann Seal, Betty Jay Wright, Norma Jane Ferguson, brothers Wallace Edward Staubitz, and Charles William Staubitz, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren, including Austin and Layla Tober. She was predeceased by her siblings Robert Thomas Staubitz, Wilson Donald Staubitz, Dorothy Mae Armstrong, and George Albert Staubitz. Private visitation will be held at the funeral home. A public graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Lake View Memorial Park, 2724 Liberty Rd., Sykesville, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.



