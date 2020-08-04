1/1
Frances Ensor
Frances Marie Ensor, 65, of Owings Mills and formerly of Hampstead, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home. Born March 29, 1955 in Panama City, Panama, she was the daughter of Robert Joseph and Regina Mae Bussard Schleicher of Street MD. She was the wife of George Bryan Ensor, her husband of 45 years. She was a graduate of Glenelg High School and had worked as a phlebotomist for Quest Diagnostics for over 30 years. She enjoyed bowling and was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens. Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are daughters and son-in-law, Angela Marie DeVincentz of Manchester, MD and Alison June and Benjamin Fleming of Hampstead, MD; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan Robert and Kelly Ensor of Littlestown, PA; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Raymond and Angela Schleicher of Street, MD; and five grandchildren, Brett, Sydnee, Mason, Marley, and Katie. She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Joseph Schleicher, Jr.; son-in-law, Paul Michael DeVincentz; and grandson, Dillon DeVincentz. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at the funeral home with Bonnie Hastings officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Memorials are suggested to Gilchrist Hospice Care, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
AUG
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
