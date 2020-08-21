Mrs. Frances Louise Lambert Wagner, 92, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at University Hospital. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Fletcher Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Dr. John Campbell officiating. Louise was a member of Church of the Open Door. She was from a large family and had nine siblings. She is survived by her brother, Curtis; her sisters; Peggy and Betty; two step sons, J.B. and Ronnie; a step daughter, Joyce and 8 step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Lambert and John B. Wagner, Jr.; her brothers Joe, Jude, and Marvin; her sisters Virginia, Ann, and Brenda; as well as her parents, Frank and Estella Repass. Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
or www.fletcherfuneralhome.net
to sign her online guestbook. Rowland-Ford Funeral Home of North Augusta, SC and Fletcher Funeral Home of Westminster, MD are assisting the family.