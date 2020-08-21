1/1
Frances Lambert Wagner
Mrs. Frances Louise Lambert Wagner, 92, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at University Hospital. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Fletcher Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Evergreen Memorial Gardens with Dr. John Campbell officiating. Louise was a member of Church of the Open Door. She was from a large family and had nine siblings. She is survived by her brother, Curtis; her sisters; Peggy and Betty; two step sons, J.B. and Ronnie; a step daughter, Joyce and 8 step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Lambert and John B. Wagner, Jr.; her brothers Joe, Jude, and Marvin; her sisters Virginia, Ann, and Brenda; as well as her parents, Frank and Estella Repass. Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com or www.fletcherfuneralhome.net to sign her online guestbook. Rowland-Ford Funeral Home of North Augusta, SC and Fletcher Funeral Home of Westminster, MD are assisting the family.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
