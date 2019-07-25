Frances M. Leidy, 83, of Littlestown, died Tues, July 23, at UPMC Hanover. She was the widow of Richard F. Leidy, Sr. who died Dec 12, 2016. Born Oct 4, 1935 in Floyd, VA, Frances was the daughter of the late Fonie & Dora (Hancock) Harmon. She was retired from Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Surviving are her children: Randy S. Leidy & Kim of McSherrystown; Kathie Messinger of Littlestown and Penny Mohlhenrich & John of Hanover; her 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and her sisters: Peggy J. Brown of Murfreesboro, TN and Lillie Keefer of Westminster. Frances was predeceased by her sons: Richard Leidy, Jr. and Russell A. Leidy, her 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She was a member of Paradise Kingdom Hall of Hanover. Frances was very devoted to her faith. She loved birds, flowers, coloring books and spending time with her family. Memorial Service is Sunday, Aug 4, at 3:30 P.M. at her church with Brother Rainee Ruhlman officiating. There will be no viewing. Memorials in Frances' name may be sent to her church @ 5 Paradise Court, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 25, 2019