Frances Louise Steger
1923 - 2020
Frances Louise Steger, 97, of Manchester, MD, passed into the loving hands of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born on April 16, 1923, in Manchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late Allan and Estella Fridinger Hann. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Herman Steger, Sr. Frances enjoyed painting ceramics and doing yardwork. Her family will fondly remember all of the wonderful meals she cooked for them. Surviving her are children: Patricia Bowling of Manchester, MD, Dennis Steger and wife Sharon of Hanover, PA, and Roger Steger and wife Mary Alice of Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Norman, Sherry, Gregory, Rodney, Jeffrey, Kimberly, Jerrod, Stephanie, Beth, and Douglas, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by children: Linda Zeigler and Walter Steger, Jr., and siblings: Grace Garrett, Donald Hann, Ruth Cullison, Mary Danner, and Russell Hann. Funeral services and interment are private. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
