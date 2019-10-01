Frances Loretta Simms (75) of Manchester, MD passed away on September 29, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm & 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at The Eline Funeral Home - 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. To leave online condolences and view extended obituary go to www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 1, 2019