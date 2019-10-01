Frances Simms

Service Information
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD
21074
(410)-239-8163
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Frances Loretta Simms (75) of Manchester, MD passed away on September 29, 2019. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm & 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at The Eline Funeral Home - 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. A funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampstead Cemetery. To leave online condolences and view extended obituary go to www.elinefh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 1, 2019
