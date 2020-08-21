Frances Evelyn "Eve" Tansill, beloved mother and sister, 73, of Westminster, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Dove House. Born on June 10, 1947 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Robert Dale Taylor and Frances Hartl Taylor. Prior to retiring Eve was a CNA Home Health Aid caring for others. She was a proud member of Women of the Moose and the American Legion Auxiliary. She is survived by three children, Kimberly Christine Aumiller of Abingdon, Wendy Michelle Miller of Hampstead, and Rodger Lewis Tansill, Jr. of Westminster; one sister Linda Keller and husband Don of Ellicott City; six grandchildren Kyle Miller, Logan Cullison and husband Gunner, Megan Tansill, Matthew Tansill, Jeffrey Aumiller and Taylor Aumiller; and two great-grandchildren Tanden and Sutton Cullison. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society
at cancer.org/donate
. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.